Number of Hongkongers planning to leave jumps

The South China Morning Post quoted two UBC academics in an article about a rise in emigration applications from Hong Kong.

Yan Miu-chung, the director of UBC’s school of social work, said it is worrying that thousands of people in Hong Kong with Canadian passports could return to North America anytime.

David Ley, a geography professor emeritus, noticed “clear demoralisation” about the future among some people he spoke to in Hong Kong.