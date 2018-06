Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

NDP’s grip on power may be challenged

Richard Johnston, a UBC political science professor, spoke to News 1130 about the balance of power in the B.C. legislature.

Johnston said a falling out between the Greens and NDP could trigger a provincial election.