Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

City planner vies for COPE mayoral nomination

Patrick Condon, a professor of urban design at UBC’s school of architecture and landscape architecture, will seek the mayoral nomination for the Coalition of Progressive Electors, reported the Vancouver Sun and Vancouver Courier.