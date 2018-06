Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Incredible seabird photos show fusion of past and present

A National Geographic article mentioned a UBC study in a story about the evolution of seabird populations.

The UBC research found that ocean pollution, human encroachment, climate change, and other threats led to the loss of 230 million seabirds over the last 60 years.