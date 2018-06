Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

From PhD to assistant professor: Applications and interviews

Judith Walker, a UBC professor, shared her experience in academia for a story in University Affairs.

She discussed how she allowed herself the time to “pursue an existential examination of vocation.”