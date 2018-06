Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kratom retailer frustrated by ‘aggressive’ Health Canada raids

Paula Brown, an adjunct biology professor at UBC, spoke to CBC Edmonton about regulations around kratom.

“I think it would be irresponsible to make blanket statements about a herb that has been used traditionally for centuries,” Brown said.

The story also appeared on Yahoo.