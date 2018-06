Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Why vaginal seeding won’t help babies born by C-section

Today’s Parent interviewed Chelsea Elwood, an obstetrician and reproductive infectious diseases specialist in the department of obstetrics and gynecology at UBC, for an article about vaginal seeding, which is the practice of smearing vaginal fluids on a baby right after birth.

She said it is standard care for mothers to receive an antibiotic before a C-section.