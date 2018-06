Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

What about the poor multimillionaire homeowners?

The Globe and Mail interviewed Paul Kershaw, a professor in the school of population and public health at UBC, about challenges facing young people in Vancouver.

“We have an aging population, one that wants and needs more medical care, asking a younger generation to pay more for health care than they did,” Kershaw said.