UBC experts on G7 summit

Media Advisories

Jun 8, 2018    |   For more information, contact Thandi Fletcher

The annual summit of G7 leaders starts Friday in Charlevoix, Que.

UBC experts are available for comment on a range of topics that could be discussed at the summit:

David Boyd
Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability
Cell: 250-539-8181
Email: david.r.boyd@ires.ubc.ca

  • Need for a global treaty on plastic pollution
  • Environmental law and policy
  • Rights of nature and human rights and environment

*Not available for television interviews

James Brander
UBC Sauder School of Business
Tel: 604-808-7021
Email: james.brander@sauder.ubc.ca

  • International trade tariffs
  • Climate change and clean energy

Kurt Huebner
Institute for European Studies
Tel: 604-822-9439
Cell: 778-994-8313
Email: kurt.huebner@ubc.ca

  • Trade relations and trade policy
  • Climate policy

Rashid Sumaila
Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries
Cell: 604-351-7406
Email: r.sumaila@oceans.ubc.ca

  • Ocean conservation
  • Climate change

