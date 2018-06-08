UBC experts on G7 summit

The annual summit of G7 leaders starts Friday in Charlevoix, Que.
UBC experts are available for comment on a range of topics that could be discussed at the summit:
David Boyd
Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability
Cell: 250-539-8181
Email: david.r.boyd@ires.ubc.ca
- Need for a global treaty on plastic pollution
- Environmental law and policy
- Rights of nature and human rights and environment
*Not available for television interviews
James Brander
UBC Sauder School of Business
Tel: 604-808-7021
Email: james.brander@sauder.ubc.ca
- International trade tariffs
- Climate change and clean energy
Kurt Huebner
Institute for European Studies
Tel: 604-822-9439
Cell: 778-994-8313
Email: kurt.huebner@ubc.ca
- Trade relations and trade policy
- Climate policy
Rashid Sumaila
Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries
Cell: 604-351-7406
Email: r.sumaila@oceans.ubc.ca
- Ocean conservation
- Climate change