UBC experts on G7 summit Media Advisories

The annual summit of G7 leaders starts Friday in Charlevoix, Que.

UBC experts are available for comment on a range of topics that could be discussed at the summit:

David Boyd

Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability

Cell: 250-539-8181

Email: david.r.boyd@ires.ubc.ca

Need for a global treaty on plastic pollution

Environmental law and policy

Rights of nature and human rights and environment

*Not available for television interviews

James Brander

UBC Sauder School of Business

Tel: 604-808-7021

Email: james.brander@sauder.ubc.ca

International trade tariffs

Climate change and clean energy

Kurt Huebner

Institute for European Studies

Tel: 604-822-9439

Cell: 778-994-8313

Email: kurt.huebner@ubc.ca

Trade relations and trade policy

Climate policy

Rashid Sumaila

Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries

Cell: 604-351-7406

Email: r.sumaila@oceans.ubc.ca