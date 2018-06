Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Sex with robots may not be healthy, says new study on booming sex robot industry

Huffington Post quoted Marina Adshade, a professor at UBC’s Vancouver School of Economics, about the possibility that sex robots could improve marriages by making them more about love.

“I predict their availability will give couples greater opportunity to define their own types of marriages,” she said.