Ocean’s 8 doesn’t have to be a great film for its existence to be great for women

Kim Snowden, a lecturer at UBC’s institute for gender, race, sexuality, and social justice who specializes in film, television and feminism, spoke to Flare Magazine about the importance of the film Ocean’s 8.

“It would be nice if we could see more original films like Bridesmaids, and not just rely on the reboot culture, but I think it’s also important to say, ‘there’s a different way that this story could have been told,’” she said.