Globe-trotting biology student at UBCO

Kelowna Capital News highlighted the work of Ashley Kerik, a student at UBC’s Okanagan campus who will be awarded an honours bachelor of science degree.

She will graduate with a major in zoology from the Irving K. Barber School of Arts and Sciences.

Other UBCO graduation stories appeared in the Kelowna Capital News, Kelowna Daily Courier, and Castanet.