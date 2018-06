Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Douglas Todd: Canadian sovereignty faces challenge over foreign-buyers tax

An Ottawa Citizen column about a Chinese citizen’s legal challenge to B.C.’s property transfer tax for foreign buyers quoted UBC law professor Joel Bakan about the impact of economic globalization.

The story also mentioned UBC sociology professor Nathanael Lauster and history professor Henry Yu, who are among those providing affidavits on behalf of the citizen.