Disrupted sleep cycles linked with mood disorders

Reuters interviewed Raymond Lam, a UBC psychiatry researcher, for a story about a study linking mood disorders and disrupted sleep cycles.

“Regulating circadian rhythms is an important part of maintaining optimal mood and cognitive functioning,” said Lam, who wasn’t involved in the study.