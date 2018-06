Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Vancouver, Surrey shortlisted for $50 million fund to build autonomous vehicle corridors

Lawrence Frank, a UBC professor in transportation and public health, spoke to News 1130 about the possibility of autonomous vehicle corridors in Metro Vancouver.

“I think the purpose is to demonstrate to people how the technology works and how driverless cars operate and get people familiar with them as pedestrians and as drivers,” he said.