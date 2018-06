Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

UBC sexual assault policy

A reporter from the UBC student paper The Ubyssey was interviewed on CBC Radio’s On the Coast about UBC’s sexual assault policy one year after it was enacted.

The segment starts at 1:26:46.