Port Alberni January tsunami evacuation handled well: UBC report

CBC highlighted a new report from UBC that sheds light on the emergency response in the Alberni Valley following a tsunami warning.

The report found that more than two-thirds of participants thought the emergency managers handled the evacuation well, and 87 per cent said evacuating the inundation zone was the right choice. However, 96 per cent of people used a vehicle to evacuate, which led to traffic congestion.