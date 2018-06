Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Meet Glamour’s 2018 College Women of the Year

Glamour Magazine named Ann Makosinski, a UBC student and inventor, to its list of 2018 College Women of the Year.

Makosinski invented a flashlight that runs on the heat of the human hand.