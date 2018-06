Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Homeowners rally against NDP school-tax surcharge

The Vancouver Sun quoted Paul Kershaw, founder of Generation Squeeze and a UBC professor, who spoke at a town hall about a school-tax surcharge.

He suggested it is time to rethink Canada’s tax system.