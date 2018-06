Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Guatemala’s deadly volcano eruption: What is the ‘Ring of Fire’?

NBC interviewed Kirsten Hodge, a UBC volcanologist, about the Ring of Fire zone where many earthquakes and volcanic eruptions occur.

Hodge explained that regions within this “ring” are seismically and volcanically active because they are located at the boundaries of several tectonic plates that are constantly colliding.