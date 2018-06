Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Farm workers miss out on minimum wage increase

Bethany Hastie, a professor in the Peter A. Allard School of Law at UBC, wrote an op-ed for The Province about farm workers being left out of the recent minimum wage increase.

“Farm workers earning piece rates will continue to get paid what they did last year, and it’s not the first time farm workers are being left out in the cold,” she wrote.