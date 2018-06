Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Baked goods may contain less added sugar than labels suggest: Study

Ningjian Liang, a UBC PhD candidate in food science, spoke with CTV about her study on how much sugar is lost when cakes are baked and browned.

Liang said this research could indicate that other nutrients are affected by the baking process.

Similar stories appeared on CBC, CBC Daybreak South (segment starts at 2:11) and Richmond News.