Why there might be less sugar and calories in cake than you think

Australia’s Channel Nine highlighted UBC research that explored how much sugar is lost when baked goods are browned.

David Kitts, principal investigator and a professor of food science at UBC, and lead author Ningjian Liang, a food science PhD student, found that the calories from sugar listed on a cake’s label may not accurately reflect the number of calories that people will absorb from eating it.