Rio superstar Oleksiak getting used to fame as she juggles school and swimming

The Canadian Press highlighted the 55th Annual Mel Zajac Jr. International Swim Meet at UBC. The event takes place this Friday through Sunday at the UBC Aquatic Centre.

The CP story appeared in the National Post and North Shore News.

Similar stories appeared in The Province and on Daily Hive.