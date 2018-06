Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Report says supply, not taxes, needed to ease Vancouver’s housing crisis

Various media outlets highlighted a report from the UBC Sauder School of Business about how to ease the high cost of housing in Vancouver.

James Tansey, a UBC professor, questioned whether the NDP’s focus on raising taxes will adequately address the issue.

Stories appeared in the Globe and Mail, on CBC, Global, in the Vancouver Sun, Vancouver Courier, the Georgia Straight and on Daily Hive and Indo-Canadian Voice.