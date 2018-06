Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Public money ‘shouldn’t pad profits’: Ontario NDP signals shift away from private-sector delivery of services

The National Post cited UBC research in an article about the Ontario NDP’s election platform including its position on not-for-profit providers of public services.

The UBC review found that non-profit nursing homes deliver better care.

The story also appeared in The Province.