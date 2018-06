Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Greening the future of outer space

Aaron Boley, a UBC planetary physicist, spoke to Smithsonian Magazine for a story about greening outer space.

Boley and other space scientists, policy experts, and legal scholars from around the world are organizing the first Institute for the Sustainable Development of Space.