Hitting climate change targets

Two UBC experts weighed in on the keys to meeting climate change targets.

CBC interviewed Walter Merida, director of the Clean Energy Research Centre at UBC, who said about 40 per cent of greenhouse gas emissions in B.C. are from the transportation sector.

Simon Donner, a UBC climatologist, told Star Vancouver that the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project will make it increasingly unlikely that Canada will meet its climate targets.