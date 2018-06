Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

UBC researchers potential solution for oil spills

CKNW interviewed Bryan Kung, a UBC master’s candidate, who has created new technology that may help with cleaning up oil spills.

Kung has developed a low-cost membrane that separates oil and water.

The research was also featured on Business Standard.