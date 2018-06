Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

UBC president calls on Ottawa to step in after activist graduate arrested in Saudi Arabia

UBC president Santa J. Ono published a letter to Minister of Foreign Affairs Chrystia Freeland asking that Canada work with Saudi Arabia to fight for the safe release of a UBC alumna, CBC reported.

Loujain Al-Hathloul, an outspoken women’s rights activist, was arrested on May 15.

A similar story appeared in the Vancouver Sun.