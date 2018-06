Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Pipeline purchase betrays climate goals, observers say

Werner Antweiler, a UBC economist, spoke with Star Vancouver about the federal government’s pipeline purchase.

He explained that federal and provincial governments are often left to cover the costs of environmental remediation when companies can’t pay for clean-up.