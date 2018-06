Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Most women develop diabetes, high blood pressure. But you don’t have to

Susanne Clee, a diabetes researcher and professor in UBC’s department of cellular and physiological sciences, spoke to Global for a story about the likelihood that women will develop health issues including diabetes.

She said it is important to remember that people need to work harder to maintain metabolic health.