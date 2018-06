Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Justin Trudeau’s risky gamble on the Trans Mountain pipeline

David Tindall, a UBC sociology professor, wrote an op-ed for The Conversation after the federal government purchased the Trans Mountain pipeline.

“The decision poses real risks to the federal Liberals including harm to its reconciliation efforts with First Nations,” he wrote.

The article also appeared in the National Post, The Weather Network, and DeSmog.