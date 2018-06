Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Closing the gap between white schools of social work and Indigenous families

The Tyee interviewed Shelley Johnson, a UBC professor of social work and Canada Research Chair in Indigenizing Education, about the gap between white schools of social work and Indigenous families.

She shared her personal journey to becoming a social worker.