Broadzilla attacks! When land assemblies trample shopping streets

The Tyee quoted Scot Hein, an urban design lecturer at UBC, about the benefits of older shopping streets.

“With a whole bunch of smaller buildings on a street, you get a complex, engaging, vibrant human experience because you’re introduced to something new at the pace of walking,” he said.