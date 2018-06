Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

B.C. unveils its proposed question for voters in electoral-reform referendum

Maxwell Cameron, a UBC political science professor, spoke to the Globe and Mail about the B.C. electoral-reform referendum this fall.

Cameron said he was pleased with the referendum questions and the plan for a subsequent referendum.

Cameron was also quoted in The Province and The Tyee on the same topic.