Oral sunscreen doesn’t work, stick to topical stuff: FDA

Jason Rivers, a UBC clinical professor, spoke to the Vancouver Sun about a warning from the FDA and Health Canada that edible sunscreen cannot protect your skin.

Rivers said “there’s almost no evidence” that oral sunscreens are effective.