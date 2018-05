Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

‘No Big Deal’ campaign proves how simple it is to be an ally to transgender people

Huffington Post highlighted UBC research for an article about being an ally to transgender people.

A 2017 UBC survey found that 70 per cent of trans youth aged 14 to 25 had experienced sexual harassment.