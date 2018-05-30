Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Federal decision to buy Trans Mountain pipeline

Various UBC experts weighed in after the federal government decided to buy the Trans Mountain pipeline.

George Hoberg, a professor at UBC’s school of public policy and global affairs, spoke to the BBC (at 34:30) about the implications of the pipeline expansion. He also spoke with CBC Radio’s The Current.

Political scientist Kathryn Harrison and sociology professor David Tindall spoke to the Canadian Press. Harrison said this could backfire politically in B.C. and globally on the environmental stage. Tindall discussed how Premier John Horgan has gained support in B.C. for his approach to the pipeline debate. The CP story appeared in the National Post, Financial Post, City News, The Province, Calgary Sun, Alaska Highway News and New West Record.

Harrison also spoke to the Globe and Mail on the same topic and Tindall spoke to CBC Vancouver (from 43:32 to 50:50) and CBC Radio’s Early Edition as well as CBC Radio across Canada.

Law professor Margot Young spoke to the Vancouver Sun about legal uncertainties associated with the purchase.

Political science professor Richard Johnston discussed with Business in Vancouver about how Alberta’s premier Rachel Notley had the most to lose of all political leaders involved.

Geography professor Simon Donner’s analysis of the environmental impact of the Kinder Morgan pipeline expansion was mentioned in a Georgia Straight article.