Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Declining number of enrolments in education programs in Quebec raises concerns

Wendy Carr, associate dean of teacher education at UBC, spoke to University Affairs for an article about dropping enrolments in teacher education programs in Quebec.

“We are not training enough teachers who can teach in French [in B.C.],” she said. “The same goes for several other provinces.”