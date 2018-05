Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Courts would likely prevent Alberta from shutting off oil to B.C.

Star Vancouver interviewed Werner Antweiler, a professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business about the oil controversy between B.C. and Alberta.

He believes that the province’s two governments are showing voters they’re standing strong.