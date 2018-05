Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

After a cool reception, scheme to charge Metro drivers to reduce congestion needs more work

Robin Lindsey, a professor and expert in traffic congestion and road pricing at the UBC Sauder School of Business, spoke to the Vancouver Sun about a report detailing options to charge Metro Vancouver drivers to lower congestion.

Lindsey said it took as much as two decades to successfully implement decongestion pricing in London and Sweden.

The story also appeared in The Province.