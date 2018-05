Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Vitamins won’t prevent a heart attack or make you live longer: study

James McCormack, a professor in UBC’s faculty of pharmaceutical sciences commented for a Global article about a study that found multivitamins showed no health benefits.

“It shows what we’ve known for years: that these vitamins do little to nothing,” McCormack said.