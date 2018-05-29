UBC experts on purchase of the Trans Mountain pipeline

UBC experts are available to comment on the federal government’s announcement Tuesday that it is spending $4.5 billion to buy the Trans Mountain pipeline from Kinder Morgan.
Kathryn Harrison
Department of Political Science
Cell: 778-968-4923
Email: kathryn.harrison@ubc.ca
- Environmental politics and policy issues
- Federalism, federal-provincial relations
- Kinder Morgan pipeline
George Hoberg
UBC School of Public Policy and Global Affairs
Tel: 604-822-3728
Email: george.hoberg@ubc.ca
- Regulatory process
- Politics of pipelines, federal and provincial
- Environmental concerns and Indigenous involvement
Margot Young
Peter A. Allard School of Law
Email: myoung@allard.ubc.ca
- Constitutional law and Indigenous legal rights
David Tindall
Department of Sociology
Email: tindall@mail.ubc.ca
- Social movements and protest
- Politics of climate change