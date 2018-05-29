UBC experts on purchase of the Trans Mountain pipeline

The federal government announced Tuesday it is spending $4.5 billion to buy the Trans Mountain pipeline.

UBC experts are available to comment on the federal government’s announcement Tuesday that it is spending $4.5 billion to buy the Trans Mountain pipeline from Kinder Morgan.

Kathryn Harrison
Department of Political Science
Cell: 778-968-4923
Email: kathryn.harrison@ubc.ca

  • Environmental politics and policy issues
  • Federalism, federal-provincial relations
  • Kinder Morgan pipeline

George Hoberg
UBC School of Public Policy and Global Affairs
Tel: 604-822-3728
Email: george.hoberg@ubc.ca

  • Regulatory process
  • Politics of pipelines, federal and provincial
  • Environmental concerns and Indigenous involvement

Margot Young
Peter A. Allard School of Law
Email: myoung@allard.ubc.ca

  • Constitutional law and Indigenous legal rights

David Tindall
Department of Sociology
Email: tindall@mail.ubc.ca

  • Social movements and protest
  • Politics of climate change

