UBC experts on purchase of the Trans Mountain pipeline

UBC experts are available to comment on the federal government’s announcement Tuesday that it is spending $4.5 billion to buy the Trans Mountain pipeline from Kinder Morgan.

Kathryn Harrison

Department of Political Science

Cell: 778-968-4923

Email: kathryn.harrison@ubc.ca

Environmental politics and policy issues

Federalism, federal-provincial relations

Kinder Morgan pipeline

George Hoberg

UBC School of Public Policy and Global Affairs

Tel: 604-822-3728

Email: george.hoberg@ubc.ca

Regulatory process

Politics of pipelines, federal and provincial

Environmental concerns and Indigenous involvement

Margot Young

Peter A. Allard School of Law

Email: myoung@allard.ubc.ca

Constitutional law and Indigenous legal rights

David Tindall

Department of Sociology

Email: tindall@mail.ubc.ca