Rumours of royal honeymoon to Jasper, Alta., for Harry and Meghan boon for tourism

The Globe and Mail quoted Sarika Bose, a sessional lecturer in UBC’s English department, about the potential of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex spending their honeymoon in Canada.

She said it would deepen the connections between the Royal Family and Canada.