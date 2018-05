Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Prescribing of ADHD stimulants has soared in B.C., agency warns

The Vancouver Sun highlighted research from the UBC Therapeutics Initiative that found more than four per cent of elementary school children in B.C. are taking stimulant medications for attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder.