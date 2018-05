Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Hey! Teachers! Leave them cords alone!

Amanda Hu, a laryngologist and a clinical professor of otolaryngology, spoke to the Georgia Straight about the need for teachers to take care of their voices.

She discussed the potential that teachers could end up with vocal-cord disorders.