Trans Mountain pipeline fight: Can we ever be friends again?

Two UBC experts spoke to various media outlets about the Trans Mountain pipeline controversy.

Bradley Miller, a UBC history professor, told CBC “these things always go to the core of the meaning of Canada for the people who are involved.”

Kevin Hanna, director for the Centre of Environmental Assessment Research at UBC’s Okanagan campus, told Kelowna Capital News how pipelines today are very different from those built in the 1950s and ’60s.