Scientists make few gains on federal environment bill

A paper by Kai Chan, a UBC scientist who specializes in environmental policy, was highlighted in the Globe and Mail.

Chan and colleagues found that environmental assessors typically underplayed the significance of environmental impacts and tried to rationalize why projects should go forward.