Med school grads face problems obtaining required residency positions

Roger Wong, executive associate dean at the UBC faculty of medicine, spoke to the Globe and Mail for an article about residency positions for Canadian medical school graduates.

He said UBC emphasizes the concept of social accountability to inspire students to pursue disciplines based on societal needs.